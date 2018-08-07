Sioux City Council approves $7.5M crash settlement

The city council has approved a $7.5 million settlement connected to a November 2016 crash involving a Sioux City municipal bus.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the council voted Monday for the settlement with Chad and Rosanne Plante, of rural Hinton. The city's legal department had recommended approval following mediation talks with the couple.
Chad Plante suffered two broken legs and a brain injury. Authorities say a turning Sioux City Transit bus failed to yield at an intersection and struck Plante's sport utility vehicle. The bus driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Plante spent several weeks in a coma and then had months of rehabilitation. He and his wife didn't file any litigation.
Comments