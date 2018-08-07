Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, left, talks to Kalamazoo Public Services Director James Baker as the governor tours the new water connection on G Avenue that will hook the city of Parchment water supply up with the city of Kalamazoo in Parchment, Mich., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Health officials are warning people not to eat fish from parts of a southeastern Michigan river because of chemical contamination. (Joel Bissell/Muskegon Chronicle via AP)
Agreement to supply clean water after Michigan contamination

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 05:59 AM

PARCHMENT, Mich.

An agreement has been finalized so southwestern Michigan residents dealing with chemical contamination in their water will get clean water.

The Kalamazoo City Commission and the Parchment City Commission approved an agreement Monday for Kalamazoo to provide a year's worth of water to Parchment's water system, which also serves parts of Cooper Township.

The update comes after Parchment's water supply was found to be tainted with man-made chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Those substances, among chemicals referred to broadly as PFAS, are used in manufacturing, firefighting and household and consumer products.

About 3,000 people on Parchment's water system were told July 26 to stop using the water due to the contamination. A state of emergency was declared. The contamination's source or how long it may have existed isn't known.

