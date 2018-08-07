FILE - In this July 20, 2018 file photo, Democratic Kansas U.S. congressional candidate James Thompson, left, U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congressional candidate from New York, stand together on stage after a rally in Wichita, Kan. Republican and Democratic voters in the Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 primaries in Kansas are picking a nominee for two open statewide offices and their candidate for an open congressional seat that has been targeted by Democrats.
National Politics

Kansas primary features races for Congress, statewide posts

By JOHN HANNA AP Political Writer

August 07, 2018 01:02 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

While the marquee race in Kansas this year is for governor, voters are also picking candidates to contest two House seats that Democrats are hoping to flip in November.

Democrats will settle a six-candidate contest for the party's nomination in the Kansas City-area 3rd Congressional District held by four-term Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. The race drew the attention of 2016 presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas, seven Republicans are vying for the right to challenge Democrat Paul Davis with Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins not seeking re-election.

Republicans also had contested primaries for secretary of state and insurance commissioner.

All polling places across the state must open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time.

