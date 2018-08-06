Baltimore City Council votes to ban water privatization

The Baltimore City Council has voted to prohibit the selling or leasing of its water and sewer system.
The council voted unanimously Monday to amend the city charter to declare the water supply system and sewer system as "inalienable."
The resolution by Council President Bernard "Jack" Young is an effort to stymie long-running lobbying efforts to privatize Baltimore's water supply.
Mayor Catherine Pugh must sign the resolution by Aug. 13 to place the charter amendment before voters on the November ballot.
If voters approve it, Young's office says Baltimore would become the largest U.S. city to prohibit the sale or lease of its water system.
Council members say privatizing Baltimore's water supply would hike increasingly expensive water bills.
Comments