Bullock plans third Iowa trip as he eyes presidential run

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is planning his third trip of the year to Iowa just weeks after traveling to the Hawkeye State as he explores a possible 2020 presidential campaign.
The Democrat is heading to the Iowa State Fair later this month. The fair typically draws presidential hopefuls because of Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
Matt McKenna, a political consultant who is working with Bullock's Big Sky Values PAC, said Monday that Bullock's itinerary has not yet been set.
The Des Moines Register reports that Bullock is scheduled to speak at its Political Soapbox Aug. 16.
Bullock was in Decorah on July 27 campaigning for state auditor candidate Rob Sand, and in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids with Attorney General Tom Miller.
He also spent two days in Iowa in April, when he headlined a fundraiser for Miller.
