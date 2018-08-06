Panel summarizing constitutional amendments makes progress

A panel tasked with writing summaries for the public describing six proposed amendments to North Carolina's constitution on November ballots made progress while meeting the first time at full strength.
The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission approved language Monday to describe two proposed amendments that would enshrine the right to hunt and fish and expand crime victims' rights. Work on the other four amendments was delayed until lawsuits filed Monday challenging whether those questions should be voted on this fall are resolved.
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Attorney General Josh Stein attended last week's first meeting but couldn't officially conduct business because Legislative Building Administrator Paul Coble was absent. Coble wanted to wait until the General Assembly overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation narrowing the panel's work.
