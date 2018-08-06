Wood floor maker negotiates smaller fine in worker’s death

A wood flooring manufacturer cited after a worker's death in March has negotiated with Tennessee officials to reduce a fine by $14,000 and delete several violations within the citation.
The Johnson City Press reported Saturday that QEP Co. Inc. made an agreement with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration to lessen the $44,000 fine to $30,000 and remove eight of the 11 violations the administration cited it regarding workplace safety requirements.
Some of the violations were related to the death of 47-year-old James Reed. A silo collapse killed the Johnson City firm's employee while he was spraying sawdust off the inside walls.
State Department of Labor and Workforce Development public information officer Chris Cannon says QEP agreed to retrain all employees who could be exposed to a similar hazard.
