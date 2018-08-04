Libertarian Party courts Gary Johnson for Senate run

Former New Mexico Gov. and unsuccessful presidential candidate Gary Johnson has received an invitation to run for the U.S. Senate under the Libertarian Party banner.
The central committee of New Mexico's Libertarian Party on Saturday voted to offer Johnson the nomination after the withdrawal of State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn as the party's candidate.
Johnson is mulling the offer and has two weeks to decide. He would compete against Democratic incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mick Rich, a construction contractor and newcomer to politics.
In 2016, Johnson won 9 percent of the vote in New Mexico as the Libertarian presidential candidate, while Hillary Clinton won the state.
Rich said Friday that his "commitment is stronger than ever" to his campaign.
