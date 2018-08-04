Mountain holding annual Icelandic festival

The small northeastern North Dakota town of Mountain is holding its annual Icelandic heritage celebration this weekend.
The 119th Deuce of August festival is expected to attract a few thousand visitors, including Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.
Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed Jakobsdóttir to the festival on Saturday. His office says she is the fifth sitting prime minister of Iceland to attend the Deuce of August celebration since 2005.
The event focuses on the area's Icelandic history and culture. It commemorates the day in 1874 when a new constitution was introduced for Iceland's independence from Denmark.
Organizers say it's the oldest ethnic festival in North Dakota.
