Democrats allege Montana GOP violated campaign rules in ’16

Democrats are accusing the Montana Republican Party of violating state campaign law by failing to report work done on behalf of candidates during the 2016 election.
Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said Friday he's accepted a complaint over the matter filed earlier this week. Managain is asking the Republican Party to respond within 30 days.
The complaint claims Republicans failed to disclose details of so-called personal services performed by party staff to help state-level GOP candidates get elected. State law says those services must be reported as in-kind campaign expenditures.
Montana Democratic Party director Nancy Keenan says Democrats reported almost 4,500 such transactions in the 2016 election, compared to four for Republicans.
Montana Republican Party Chairman Debra Lamm and other GOP officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
Comments