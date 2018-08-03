Utah US representative say Trump is tough on Russia, Putin

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah insists that President Donald Trump is standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin behind the scenes, and says he is frustrated by Trump's tweets and fawning news conference which make it seem otherwise.
The Republican lawmaker stood up for Trump and his administration during a forum on national security on Thursday.
Trump has received heavy criticism for his performance during a joint news conference with Putin last month. Trump was initially quoted saying that he sided more with Putin than the U.S. intelligence community on the Russian interference in U.S. elections.
Stewart says Trump is actually being tougher on Russia than former President Barack Obama.
He says Trump has increased U.S. military spending in part to counter Russian aggression.
