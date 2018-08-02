New Mexico GOP gubernatorial hopeful Steve Pearce speaks to business leaders in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, July 30, 2018, about his plan to transform the state’s economy. Pearce and New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Democrat Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham are pushing dueling economic plans aimed at tackling poverty in one of the nation’s poorest states. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
Teacher evaluations roil gubernatorial race in New Mexico

The Associated Press

August 02, 2018 05:58 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce has said that New Mexico's future teacher evaluation system could end up looking similar to the current one if he is elected.

New Mexico's Democratic Party on Thursday released a video of comments by Pearce to a conference of educators in which the GOP candidate describes his proposal to suspend and replace the teacher evaluation system with input from stakeholders.

Pearce says some teachers see positive aspects in the current evaluations and that "we may use almost exactly the same evaluation system."

Democratic Party Chairwoman Marg Elliston accuses Pearce of supporting failed policies of outgoing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Both Pearce and Democratic rival Michelle Lujan Grisham have promised to overhaul teacher evaluations that they regard as ineffective if elected governor.

