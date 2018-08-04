Tiny home village for homeless thriving in Denver district

Kim Grier speaks about her road to Beloved Community Village on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Beloved Community Village --the collection of 11 tiny homes built to accommodate chronicle homeless people and get them on the path to permanent housing -- is about a year old. A recent DU study shows that it is not having a negative impact on the surrounding community, and is helping most residents build more stable lives. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) AAron Ontiveroz AP