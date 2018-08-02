Mississippi governor: Hyde-Smith was right choice for Senate

Mississippi's Republican governor says he's satisfied he chose the right person to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat, even while acknowledging that some of his own supporters disagree.
Gov. Phil Bryant spoke Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair. The annual gathering is known as "Mississippi's Giant House Party."
Bryant chose Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April. She faces three challengers in a November election to fill the final two years of the term.
One challenger is Republican Chris McDaniel, who lost a bitter primary election to Cochran in 2014. Dozens of McDaniel supporters waved signs for him Thursday as Bryant, Hyde-Smith, McDaniel and others spoke at the fair.
Bryant says he recognized some of his own supporters in the McDaniel group.
