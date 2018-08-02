Report: Kobach benefited from advising on immigration

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a Republican gubernatorial debate in Atchison, Kan. Kobach is relying on his running mate to finance his campaign to unseat Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer in the state’s Republican primary. Campaign finance reports available online Tuesday, July 31, 2018, show that Kobach’s choice for lieutenant governor, Wink Hartman, has loaned their campaign more than $1.5 million since April. It’s the bulk of the $1.7 million raised by Kobach’s campaign since the year started. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File) Chris Neal AP