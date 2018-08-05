Delaware trooper from Moldova reveals how she assimilated

This July 18, 2018, photo shows Irina Celpan. Growing up, Celpan said she was always interested in a career in law enforcement because she had a desire to help people in need. She initially decided to apply to be a police officer back home in Moldova, but was turned away because of her gender and size. She knew the only way she could join the police force was either to already know someone who was working in the department or ask her parents for the money to buy a spot, so she went to school to study accounting instead. (Megan Raymond /The Daily Times via AP) Megan Raymond AP