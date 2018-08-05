Chopper used in 1982 Air Florida rescue lands at DC museum

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1982, file photo, one of the passengers who was aboard the Air Florida plane that crashed into the Potomac River is pulled by a life ring by a U.S. Police helicopter shortly after the accident in Washington. The helicopter used to save five people after a plane crashed into the freezing Potomac River decades ago has been saved from the scrap heap and will be preserved in a museum in D.C. (Charles Pereira/U.S. Park Police via AP, File) Charles Pereira AP