The Latest: Voter favors Harwell over Black in GOP primary

The Latest on Tennessee's primary election (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Voter Diane Dimel said Thursday outside her Nashville polling place that she's a registered Republican and cast her ballot for state House Speaker Beth Harwell in the governor's race, but she probably won't vote that way in the general election.
Dimel said she decided against U.S. Rep. Diane Black after seeing her ads with President Donald Trump. Dimel said she voted for Trump in a tough decision but no longer supports him.
Looking to the general election, Dimel said she would likely change her party affiliation and vote for a Democratic governor.
Other GOP front-runners vying to succeed popular term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam include former state economic development Commissioner Randy Boyd and businessman Bill Lee. The two leading Democrats are former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.
___
11 a.m.
Gov. Bill Haslam is touting Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's candidacy for U.S. Senate, saying the race is about who voters want to control the Senate.
At a Blackburn campaign event in Brentwood, Haslam told a room of Republicans that their role is to remind people of "the Marsha you've known for a long time" and say that the "caricature" that will be drawn of her isn't really true.
He echoed Blackburn's comments that if the Democratic majority flips, Democrats start replacing Republicans as committee chairmen.
Her likely opponent, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, has contended he doesn't have a commitment to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for majority leader. He has pledged to be an independent voice in the Senate.
Both face only marginal opposition in Thursday's primary election.
___
12:15 a.m.
Key nominations are at stake in Tennessee for open races for governor and U.S. Senate as voters take part in state primary elections.
The ballot includes contests for the U.S. House and the Republican-led General Assembly.
About 626,900 people have already voted early or absentee, a jump of more than 62,000 from the 2014 midterm election. More than six in every 10 early or absentee ballots cast this primary were Republican.
Comments