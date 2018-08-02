Audit: Oklahoma Veterans Affairs has poor leadership

A state audit has found that Oklahoma's Department of Veterans Affairs has poor leadership.
The Oklahoman reports that the department's three-year audit was released Wednesday. Auditors spoke with more than 250 past and current employees.
The audit says that while the department's seven long-term care centers each had effective leadership, staff felt that there was "a culture of fear and intimidation" at the central office in Oklahoma City. The audit says that culture has caused staffing shortages, which have led to a decline in patient care.
Department spokesman Shane Faulkner says officials are reviewing the report and that corrective action will be taken for certain matters.
The audit recommends that the state Veterans Commission work to address the toxic management situation and improve communications.
Comments