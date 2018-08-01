Shafer concedes GOP race for lieutenant governor

Georgia State Sen. David Shafer is conceding the Republican race for lieutenant governor to Geoff Duncan.
News outlets report Shafer wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday that he doesn't plan to seek a recount. According to unofficial election results, Shafer trailed Duncan by less than 1 percentage point — 1,597 votes across the state. While his campaign said he picked up about 100 votes from the counting of provisional ballots over the weekend, he was still far short of overcoming the deficit.
Duncan praised Shafer for his decision not to prolong the election. He now faces Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico, an executive for a transportation company, in the Nov. 6 general election.
Comments