School responds to transgender student policy lawsuit

A charter school in Rhode Island is responding to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island alleging a violation of the state's open records law.
The Providence Journal reports Achievement First Mayoral Academy in Providence says Wednesday it will supply a copy of its policy regarding transgender students to the ACLU.
The organization filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, charging the school failed to respond to requests for a copy of the policies outlining the rights for transgender students.
A spokesman for Achievement First said the request was sent to a principal who is no longer with the school.
