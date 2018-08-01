New York City prosecutors split on trying marijuana cases

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, marijuana and a pipe used to smoke it are displayed in New York. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced a new policy of not prosecuting marijuana possession and smoking cases, effective Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. They said the policy is expected to reduce Manhattan marijuana prosecutions from approximately 5,000 per year to fewer than 200 per year, a 96% reduction. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) Peter Morgan AP