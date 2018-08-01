Border Patrol detains group of 95 migrants near Arizona line

The U.S. Border Patrol says it has detained a group of 95 Central Americans found gathered in the desert near Arizona's border with Mexico, including at least one infant.
Agents from the Ajo Station reported Tuesday that the group was discovered inside U.S. territory early Saturday about eight miles (almost 13 kilometers) west of the border crossing at Lukeville, Arizona.
The group was comprised of people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and ranged in age from 3 months to 60 years.
After being found to be in good health, they were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing.
Temperatures in Arizona's southern desert region can be deadly, reaching 120 degrees (almost 49 Celsius) during the summer months.
