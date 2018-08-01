Court: Michigan voters will decide redistricting proposal

With the Capitol rotunda in the background, demonstrators rally outside the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, where the Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments about whether voters in November should be able to pass a constitutional amendment that would change how the state’s voting maps are drawn or whether such changes could only be adopted at a rarely held constitutional convention. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP) Dale G. Young AP