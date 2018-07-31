Computer problem disables Oklahoma driver license system

A problem with computer hardware has disabled the system that renews Oklahoma driver's licenses and state ID cards, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.
A power outage on Sunday led to a statewide outage in the driver's license system at local tag agencies, state officials said. The outage continued Tuesday, and officials don't know how long it will take to fix.
"DPS is working with the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem," the department said in a news release.
Tag agency operator Kenny Skaggs told The Oklahoman that outages can be frustrating for both customers and tag agents. When tag agents can't sell licenses, they see a dip in revenue and employees are unable to work, Skaggs said.
"I do not blame the Department of Public Safety because they're doing everything (they can) and they're very inconvenienced, also," Skaggs said. "It's just an unfortunate thing, but we're living in a day of computers and that happens."
He said the Oklahoma Tax Commission's computers weren't functioning for part of the day Monday, leaving employees with little to do as they turned away dozens of customers.
However, state officials said no lenience will be shown to drivers with expired licenses because the system went down. Driving with an expired license is still against the law, so renewals will have to wait until the system is back online.
The state used to notify people by mail when their licenses were close to expiring, but that practice ended in 2002.
