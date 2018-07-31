Democrats call amendment referenda questions misleading

The first meeting of a panel charged with explaining North Carolina constitutional amendments on November's ballots turned into sharp critiques of the referenda when the panel's lone Republican declined to attend.
The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission scheduled a meeting Tuesday but couldn't take official action because only two of the three members attended. GOP member Paul Coble decided to stay away until after the General Assembly convened this weekend to decide whether to override a veto that would narrow commission duties.
The panel's Democrats — Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Attorney General Josh Stein — still held a "work session" in which they reviewed the six amendments the Republican-controlled legislature proposed. The Democrats say some ballot questions are misleading or inaccurate when compared to what the amendments would do.
