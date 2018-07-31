North Carolina gov: Endangered wolf protection should stay

FILE - In this June 13, 2017 file photo, a red wolf female peers back at her 7-week old pup in their habitat at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has written a letter urging the federal government to reconsider plans to shrink the territory of the only remaining wild population of endangered red wolves. Cooper’s letter sats he wants the wolves’ current five-county territory kept intact contradicts condemnation of the red wolf recovery program by North Carolina’s Republican- majority wildlife commission. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Gerry Broome AP