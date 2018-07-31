North Dakota city officials review vicious dog ordinance

Officials in North Dakota are studying dog laws after an attack that left a 7-year-old girl with a broken leg and hundreds of stitches.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Faith Geiger was attacked by two pit bulls in Mandan last week. The dogs' owner, Antoinette Fleck, was charged Friday with violating the city's vicious dog ordinance.
Mandan's ordinance bans vicious dogs, which are defined as an animal that attacks without provocation.
City officials are now reviewing the ordinance to find ways to prevent future attacks.
Commissioner Dennis Rohr says the city's ordinance is reactive. He says the ordinance should be changed to include additional restrictions, such as requirements for restraining dogs and owner responsibilities.
City commissioners are expected to discuss the vicious dog issue at its Aug. 7 meeting.
