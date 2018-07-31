Senators seek answers about migrant family separations

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee want federal investigators to examine charges that immigrants have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at two government agencies’ detention centers. Grassley of Iowa and California’s Dianne Feinstein have written to the inspectors general of the departments of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, that the allegations are “extremely disturbing and must be addressed. This is not a partisan issue. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee want federal investigators to examine charges that immigrants have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at two government agencies’ detention centers. Grassley of Iowa and California’s Dianne Feinstein have written to the inspectors general of the departments of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, that the allegations are “extremely disturbing and must be addressed. This is not a partisan issue. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee want federal investigators to examine charges that immigrants have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at two government agencies’ detention centers. Grassley of Iowa and California’s Dianne Feinstein have written to the inspectors general of the departments of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, that the allegations are “extremely disturbing and must be addressed. This is not a partisan issue. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP

National Politics

Senators seek answers about migrant family separations

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

July 31, 2018 12:14 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from federal immigration officials about the Trump administration's separation of migrant children from their families and its struggle to reunite them.

But a hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the topic may have a wider focus after the committee's bipartisan leaders asked federal investigators to probe reports of sexual and other abuse of immigrants at government detention facilities.

The committee chairman, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and top panel Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California asked late Monday for an examination of alleged sexual, physical and emotional mistreatment of immigrants held at agency facilities. The senators say the problems may have been occurring since 2014 or earlier.

The request for the investigation elevates yet another issue to the Trump administration's list of immigration headaches.

  Comments  