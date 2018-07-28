Trial set for gubernatorial candidate’s residency dispute

An Aug. 7 trial date has been set for a Republican gubernatorial candidate accused of being ineligible for the office because of a dispute about his Wyoming residency.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that a hearing also has been scheduled for the Wednesday before Taylor Haynes' trial.
Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael is asking a judge for an order that would force Haynes to withdraw from the race or cease his campaign.
Haynes has said he is confident that the judge will overrule Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's determination that Haynes is ineligible because he lived outside Wyoming for a time within the last five years.
Haynes registered to vote in 2014 and 2015 using his ranch's address that straddles the Wyoming-Colorado border. Buchanan's investigation says the residential buildings are in Colorado, and Haynes disputes the findings.
