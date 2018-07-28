Invasive weed found in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene

State officials say they've found an invasive, noxious weed in Lake Coeur d'Alene in northern Idaho.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed through testing that fragments of the curly leaf pondweed have been found at the Third Street Boat Launch and also suspected near Independence Point and Sanders Beach.
The invasive aquatic species is not native to the area and likely spread by boat traffic.
The curly leaf pondweed lives in the water as an aquatic plant that can grow more than a meter long, and is distinguished by its wavy, serrated leaves.
It's on Idaho's Noxious Weeds List of non-native plants because it can overtake over vegetation and clog waterways.
Comments