Greenville revises system of paying city workers’ overtime

The Associated Press

July 28, 2018 10:42 AM

GREENVILLE, Miss.

One Mississippi city is changing the way it pays most of its government employees who work overtime.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville officials have revised the municipal pay system. Most city employees will receive compensatory time off rather than time-and-a-half pay when they work more than 40 hours a week.

Police officers and firefighters are the exception. They will continue to be paid time-and-a-half for extra work.

Most Greenville employees have had to punch a time clock when arriving at work and leaving. Under the new system, they will fill out a form if they work extra hours.

Mayor Errick D. Simmons says the paperwork should help resolve potential disputes between the city and its workers.

