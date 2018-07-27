GOP challenger Warren backs Gov. McMaster’s re-election bid

The man who finished second to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in the Republican primary says the governor has his full backing.
Businessman John Warren posted on Twitter Friday that he met with McMaster this week and offered his support.
Warren says while he and McMaster had serious differences during the Republican primary, it is vital South Carolina not elect a liberal Democrat who supports keeping abortion legal.
During the primary, Warren said McMaster was a lifelong politician, connected to corrupt consultants and cared more about special interests than people.
Warren finished second in a five-candidate primary, then received 46 percent of the vote in the June 26 runoff against McMaster. It was the 39-year-old Marine's first political race.
Democratic state Rep. James Smith will face McMaster in November.
