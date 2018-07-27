Pittsburgh applies new protest rules during tense rally

Pittsburgh Police motorcycle officer gets a hug from a woman as he monitors a rally and protest over the police shooting of Antwon Rose II in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh during the lunch hour on Friday, July 27, 2018. The march occurred a day after the city announced new guidelines for protests. The police said they will prohibit demonstrations from blocking entrances and exits at hospitals, special events and tunnels and bridges. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar AP