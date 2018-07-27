Governor tours fire camp in southwestern Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown assured fire crews during a visit to Merlin, Oregon, that she'll keep funneling equipment and firefighters to the southern part of the state as they battle and outbreak of wildfires.
The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports that the Garner Complex of fires has burned more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) since igniting in mid-July. Brown declared the fires a conflagration last weekend, and fire trucks from as far north of Washington state have arrived in southwestern Oregon.
Brown said during Thursday's visit that fire season arrived early because of dry conditions and lightning storms, and "it's going to be a tough and difficult fire season."
State Forester Peter Daugherty says more than a dozen large fires are burning in Oregon.
