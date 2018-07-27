Sheriff’s Office: Woman shoots intruder through door

Authorities say a Litchfield Park woman warned a suspected intruder before firing through her home's front door, critically wounding the man.
Maricopa County sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the woman called 911 Thursday night after she saw the man in a suspicious vehicle in her driveway.
Enriquez says the man then approached the front door and tried to enter the residence.
According to Enriquez, the woman warned the man that she was armed and she shot the man through the door after he continued trying to enter the residence.
Enriquez says the homeowner doesn't know the man, whose identity wasn't released. He was reported in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
