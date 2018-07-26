Alaska Republican candidates expected at party picnic

Republican political candidates, including the party's major gubernatorial candidates, are expected to attend the GOP's annual picnic Thursday in Anchorage.
State GOP chairman Tuckerman Babcock says all Republican candidates were invited.
Babcock says any money remaining after expenses will go toward the fund that will be used to support the party's eventual gubernatorial nominee.
Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell are the major candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor.
Independent Gov. Bill Walker, who is seeking re-election, had the option of running in this year's Democratic primary but decided instead to gather signatures to go straight to November's general election.
Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, who is running unopposed in the Democrat's gubernatorial primary, is holding an event of his own Thursday in Homer.
