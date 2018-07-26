What the audio of Cohen and Trump could reveal

A tape of a 2016 conversation between President Trump and his former lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, sheds new light on hush money payments to a former Playboy model — but questions remain.
The Pompeo hearing gets testy

National Politics

Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, who took exception to his question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.