Suspended West Virginia justice arraigned again

A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice has pleaded not guilty to a new indictment in federal court.
The State Journal reports Allen Loughry appeared in court Wednesday in Charleston. Loughry is free on bond.
A June indictment charged Loughry with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, three counts of lying to federal law enforcement and one count of witness tampering. Last week, the grand jury issued a new indictment adding an obstruction of justice charge. Loughry's trial was set for Oct. 2.
Loughry is accused of making personal use of a state vehicle and credit card and trying to influence an employee's testimony and the federal investigation.
A legislative committee is considering whether to recommend impeachment proceedings against Loughry. He was suspended last month.
