Snyder creates environmental justice ombudsman, work group

Gov. Rick Snyder has established a state ombudsman and an interagency group to handle concerns regarding potential environmental justice issues.
Snyder issued an executive order Wednesday creating the ombudsman position to serve as a statewide point of contact for the public to raise concerns over areas that are vulnerable to environmental hazards.
The Environmental Justice Interagency Working Group will include representatives from the state departments of Environmental Quality, Health and Human Services, Civil Rights, and Transportation and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The ombudsman will help coordinate the working group.
The ombudsman and interagency group were recommended in March by the Environmental Justice Work Group that Snyder created last year in reaction to the Flint water crisis.
The environmental justice ombudsman can be reached at EJombudsman@michigan.gov.
