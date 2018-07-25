Pence touts Trump administration’s accomplishments at rally

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale wave to the crowd during the America First Policies event at MetraPark’s Montana Pavilion Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Billings, Mont. Pence touted the Trump administration’s accomplishments Wednesday and called Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester an obstructionist while supporting his challenger Matt Rosendale. (Bethany Baker/The Billings Gazette via AP) Bethany Baker AP