These Republican leaders are signaling Biden is president-elect amid Trump lawsuits

As President Donald Trump continues to challenge results of the 2020 presidential election, some Republican leaders and pundits are beginning to accept Joe Biden as president-elect.

Among them is Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who went as far as saying he would give Biden access to daily presidential intelligence briefings.

He told KRMG “there is no loss” in Biden getting the briefings by the end of the week if Trump’s administration does not allow him access.

“I can assure you there will be a peaceful transition of power in the United States,” Lankford said.

Lankford did not directly say Biden is president-elect, but said Biden should be allowed to use that title as election results are challenged.

Despite major networks and the Associated Press calling the race and Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris giving victory speeches Saturday, Trump has refused to accept the results. He is claiming — without evidence — the election is being stolen from him.

Some GOP members, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, have signaled a victory for Biden.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect,” DeWine said. He added that Trump’s administration has every right to take election results to court.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey both said this week the transition process should begin for Biden’s presidency, according to NBC News and WTAE. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland were among the Republican governors who congratulated Biden on his victory.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said on Fox News Wednesday it appears Biden will win Arizona, which is one of the highly-contested states.

“There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results would change,” the Republican attorney general said.

Some Conservative pundits believe Trump will not prevail in challenging election results in key states. Geraldo Rivera referred to Trump as his “honored friend,” but called upon him to admit defeat.

“You fought an incredible battle vs. all odds and the curse of insidious disease. You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity,” the Fox News analyst said on Twitter. “You came so close. Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

Karl Rove, once a key member of former President George W. Bush’s campaigns and now a Fox News contributor, said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Trump’s efforts won’t be enough to change the outcome of the election.

“Closing out this election will be a hard but necessary step toward restoring some unity and political equilibrium,” Rove said. “Once his days in court are over, the President should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go.”