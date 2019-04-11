Who has gained access to President Trump and Mar-a-Lago through Cindy Yang?

Eduardo Alvarez

The Miami Herald has reported on how Li “Cindy” Yang marketed access to President Trump and his family to clients from overseas.

Explore this visual representation of Trump Tourism. Based on exclusive Miami Herald reporting, this network graph shows who has gained access to the president, his family and Mar-a-Lago through Yang and how their presence at events promoted by Yang has financially benefited Trump or his re-election campaign.

