Alicia Machado accused Donald Trump of being verbally abusive

Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado talks about how Donald Trump humiliated her after winning Miss Universe in 1996. The video was produced by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service