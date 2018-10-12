Donald Trump Jr. dines at Salt Bae’s NYC restaurant

The Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are all men. Their remarks during the heated Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh renewed attention to the party’s fraught relationship with women.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
The Color Of Change PAC's nationwide #VotingWhileBlack campaign to mobilize Black voters in critical races this fall, held a "Black Leaders Brunch" at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.