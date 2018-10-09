Nikki Haley resigns as U.N. ambassador, says she needs a break from government work

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will leave her post at the end of the year, fueling speculation about her possible future political career.

It was a sudden and unexpected action for the former South Carolina governor who was considered one of the most valuable members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

When Haley and Trump appeared on camera in the Oval Office, the president told reporters that Haley had actually informed him six months ago that at the end of a two year period she would want a break.

“She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump said, adding that she could rejoin his administration in any capacity she wants.

Haley shared her intentions with Trump last week, according to her official resignation letter dated Oct. 3.

She attributed her resignation to being “a strong supporter of term limits” who has “long believed that rotation in office benefits the public.”

“As a businessman, I expect you will appreciate my sense that returning from government to the private sector is not a step down, but a step up,” she wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Haley has worked in government for 14 years.

But Haley’s departure now sparks wild speculation about what she might do next. She is considered a rising star of the Republican Party who is expected to one day run for president. Her decision to enter the Trump administration rather than finish her term as governor was seen as a bid to bolster her portfolio, increase her exposure and give her necessary foreign policy experience ahead of a campaign for the White House in 2024 or even 2020.

Haley said on Tuesday, however, that she would not be running for president in 2020, and in fact would be campaigning for Trump’s re-election. She called being U.N. ambassador “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I’ll never truly step aside from fighting for our country,” she said.

Since her start in the administration, however, White House aides have grumbled that Haley has repeatedly either gotten in front of Trump or taken the spotlight away from him.

Just a few weeks ago, some in the White House were angered that Haley wrote a rebuttal to the anonymous New York Times op-ed.

Haley has also not hesitated to break from the president if and when she saw a need. She sent a memo to U.N. staff in 2017 following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which she urged aides to “denounce” hate groups “at every turn, and make them feel like they are on an island and isolate them the same way they wish to isolate others.” It was widely seen as a rebuke of Trump, who said at the time that both white supremacists and counter-protestors were to blame for the violence that occurred.

She has also vocally supported the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as Trump has sought to undermine the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Trump tapped Haley, who as South Carolina governor made national headlines for overseeing the removal of the Confederate Flag from the state capitol, as ambassador to the U.N. soon after he won in 2016. It was a surprising choice given that she supported his rival, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, during the Republican primary for president; was a frequent critic of then-candidate Trump; and had little foreign policy experience.

In a further surprising vote of confidence in Haley, Trump even kept the U.N. ambassador job as a Cabinet-level position, a break from his recent Republican predecessors.

Haley has remained in Trump’s inner circle in part because she has been a polished messenger of the president’s policy. She’s appeared on TV interviews and garnered more attention than most Cabinet secretaries, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who served as the high-profile Texas governor for 14 years, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Carson and Perry both ran for president.

Her policy legacy at the U.N. will be her unrelenting pursuit of streamlining the agency’s bureaucracy. She came into the job promising to “take names” of other countries unfriendly to U.S. interests. She boasted of budget cuts and withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council, which she called a corrupt entity. And she took a strong pro-Israel stance as U.N. ambassador, refusing to adopt more politically-correct rhetoric about a two-state solution with Palestine.

While these gestures might have rankled critics, she won over Democrats as well as Republicans by standing out as a member of the administration most willing to articulate the country’s moral compass as defined by her party.

A defining moment in her tenure so far was in April of 2017, when she dared fellow members of the U.N. Security Council to confront enlarged photos of young Syrian children dead or dying from a chemical weapons attack carried out by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against his own people.

Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Haley’s departure would create a “leadership vacuum.”

“I am deeply concerned about ... the national security impact of her departure at this time of continued disarray for this Administration,” Menendez said in a statement.