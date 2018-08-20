Café con Politics podcast: the trials and tribulations of Daphne Campbell

“C’est Daphne Campbell!”
The newest episode of the Miami Herald’s Cafe con Politics podcast delves into the reelection campaign of Florida Senator Daphne Campbell, who’s fighting to keep her northeast Dade seat against challenger and former prosecutor Jason Pizzo.
Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey joins the podcast to talk Scientology pizza parties, whether Campbell lives outside her district, IRS debt and an episode where the Senator called the police on Blaskey at a North Miami Beach Duffy’s. We also talk a little about the greatest campaign video of all-time, and why the election — a battle between two Democrats — matters so much to the party.
