IAEA boss Grossi heads to Tehran in bid to revive nuclear talks

NUREMBERG, Germany — The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossie is traveling to Tehran to meet Iran's new nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami on Sunday and try to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal.

Eslami replaced Ali Akbar Salehi at the end of August.

Grossi planned to comment on the outcome on returning to Vienna on Sunday evening.

Many are concerned that Iran is amassing greater amounts of highly-enriched uranium.

According to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, Tehran is continuing to expand its nuclear program. The report also said Iran was using more modern, powerful centrifuges to produce highly enriched uranium.

Tehran, meanwhile, claims its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.

The Vienna deal, designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief, has been in tatters since the U.S. unilaterally left the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

Negotiations to rescue the deal have been underway since April. However, the talks were suspended as the Iranian presidency passed from the moderate Hassan Rowhani to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran has said that it is willing to continue talks to revive the Vienna deal, although gave no date.

The remaining signatories to the agreement are trying to persuade the U.S. to return to the deal, and Iran to comply with its conditions.