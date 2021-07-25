UK health secretary apologizes after tweeting people shouldn’t ‘cower’ from COVID-19

The United Kingdom’s health secretary apologized Sunday after saying in a since-deleted tweet that the public shouldn’t “cower” from COVID-19.

“I’ve deleted a tweet which used the word ‘cower,’” secretary Sajid Javid said. “I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologize.”

“Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimize its impact,” he added.

The UK has seen an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the delta variant continues to spread, but has nevertheless reopened.

Javid himself recently tested positive for COVID and recovered, but not before potentially exposing, among others, prime minister Boris Johnson.

The secretary sent his poorly phrased tweet on Saturday announcing he tested negative.

“Please — if you haven’t yet — get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus,” Javid’s deleted tweet said.

Opposition politicians and organizations criticized Javid’s choice of words roundly.

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK called the remarks “deeply insensitive.”

“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” the group said.

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 5,700,000 cases and over 129,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.