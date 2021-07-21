Former Apple Daily editor in Hong Kong arrested under security law

HONG KONG — Police from Hong Kong's national security department have confirmed the arrest of a former editor of the disbanded newspaper Apple Daily.

In a Wednesday statement the force said its members had arrested a 51-year-old male for alleged "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

Apple Daily was forced to close last month, after its assets were frozen in conjunction to continued investigations into its owner Jimmy Lai, currently in jail without bail, on the same charges.

Thousands queued across the city to purchase its final edition on June 24, in a display of support for the paper, which has used its platform to criticize the Hong Kong government and Beijing.

Local media named the arrested executive editor as Lam Man-chung, who is the fifth senior editor accused of calling for foreign sanctions against mainland officials in Hong Kong.

Since April, the government has waged an educational promotion campaign about the security law in schools and across industries, with children as young as 3 given lessons on the law via games and quizzes led by security police.

On Wednesday, the Hong Kong University Student Union (HKUSU) was evicted from its campus headquarters, becoming the latest organization to be investigated for violating the law.

A crackdown on the union comes after its leaders paid tribute to a man who committed suicide on July 1, after he stabbed a police officer.

In a statement on Facebook, the HKUSU said it had received a letter from the university in July, asking it to vacate offices within seven days.

On Monday, school principals appealed to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to find out why so many students are leaving the city.

Lam responded by dismissing fears of a mass exodus and said that plans to expand Hong Kong into the Greater Bay Area — which includes more than 10 southern Chinese cities and the national security law, ensure a "prosperous future."

British officials estimate that 300,000 Hong Kongers will leave and seek to settle there during the next five years.

